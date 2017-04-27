A day after Delhi civic election results were out, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party councillors and urged them to work honestly and “not to betray the party”.

The BJP swept the civic elections last Sunday by bagging 181 of the 270 wards of Delhi’s three municipal corporations, while the AAP won just 48 wards and the Congress 30.

Addressing the AAP councillors at his residence here, Kejriwal administered them a “pledge of honesty” and cautioned them not to let themselves be lured or involved in corruption as, he claimed, the three municipal corporations in Delhi were “most corrupt”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the AAP leader claimed, will try its level best to wean them away but they will have to remain united. “Always keep your recording devices (in mobile phones) on so that we can know if any such effort is made.”

He urged the AAP councillors to ensure a check on corruption in the civic bodies by raising their voice against it.

“This party has emerged from an anti-corruption movement; so, please work with full honesty,” Kejriwal said.

“Maintain honesty and have the courage to raise voice against corruption in the MCDs. They (BJP) might send you to jail or try to suppress your voice, but do not fear,” the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal also told the newly-elected councillors not to leave movement against corruption even if someone lured them to join other parties by offering huge money.

“It is a very pious movement. If you leave AAP, this movement, the people will then never be happy,” Kejriwal said.

He also advised them to listen to party volunteers who campaigned and sought votes for the AAP.

“Volunteers will come to you for getting work done in their areas. If you do not do their work, they won’t be able show their face in areas where they sought votes for you. So, please listen to them and get their works done,” Kejriwal said.

Stressing the importance of sanitation employees of the three municipal corporations, the Chief Minister advised the councillors to treat them like family.

“They are poor and harassed; so treat them like your family member. Have a good rapport with the sanitation employees,” Kejriwal said.