Mobile Internet services were restored in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday evening, a day after the authorities ordered suspension of online social networking sites.

These services had remained suspended since April 15 following uploading of controversial videos on social networking sites.

Authorities on Wednesday ordered suspension of social networking sites in the Valley for a period of one month citing misuse of the same by anti-national and anti-social elements to stoke passions.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday banned all social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for one month in the Valley in order to prevent “anti-national and anti-social elements” from spreading “inflammatory messages”.

The order placed a blanket ban on social networking platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, WeChat, Qzone, Tumblr, Google+, Baidu, Skype, Viber, Line, Snapchat, Pinterest and Telegram.

The authorities had also blocked over 300 WhatsApp groups that, the government said, had been spreading rumours to stoke passions among the youth during the volatile situation in Kashmir.