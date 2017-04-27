On its 16th formation day, the TRS held a massive show of in this Telangana town on Thursday with the party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao vowing to fight anti-Telangana forces and serve people till the last drop of his blood.

Addressing the mammoth public meeting, he declared that he will not rest till achieving his goal of ‘Bangaru’ (golden) Telangana.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, exuded confidence that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will score massive victory in 2019 elections to achieve the goal.

He listed out the steps taken by the government during last three years and sought people’s continued support to complete the task.

Targeting main opposition Congress, KCR alleged that it is trying to create hurdles in the path of development by approaching courts or the Green Tribunal to stall the irrigation projects taken up by the government.

The TRS chief said it was the same Congress which was responsible for the all-round neglect of Telangana in united Andhra Pradesh.

“No matter how many hurdles they create, we will achieve our goal of Bangaru Telangana even at the cost of our lives,” he said.

KCR said his government was trying to bring smile on the face of all sections of people. He claimed that no other state in the country is spending Rs 40,000 crore every year on welfare schemes.

Stating that overcoming the problem of electricity shortage was the first achievement of his government, KCR said TRS fulfilled the promises made in 2014 elections.

He vowed the make agriculture profitable and reiterated that farmers will get Rs 4,000 per acre each for two crop seasons every year to meet the input expenditure.

He said the government under its flagship programme ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ will ensure piped drinking water to all households in every village by the end of the year. He claimed that Mission Kakatiya for revival of minor irrigation tanks was yielding the desired results.

KCR said as part of the efforts to revive the rural economy, the government will supply 84 lakh sheeps on subsidy to 30 lakh families of Yadav community and will extend all assistance to fishermen, washermen, hair cutting saloons and the most backward castes depending on various vocations for their livelihood.

The TRS chief said in 16 years, TRS had emerged as one of major political forces in the country with a membership of 75 lakh.

Braving scorching heat, people from different parts of the state attended the meeting. TRS workers and supporters reached the towns, through different modes of transporting. A large number reached by tractors.