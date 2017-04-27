Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, after being released from jail on Thursday said she had to spend nine years behind bars due to the conspiracy of the Congress party.

Sadhvi was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday as prima facie it did not find any case against her.

After her release from the Bhopal Central Jail, she told the media: “Owing to the conspiracy hatched by the Congress-led UPA government in 2008, I have been able to walk out of jail today. But this is only half freedom, as the case will continue in the high court.”

Asked about “saffron terrorism”, Sadhvi said: “Saffron terrorism is a term coined by the Congress… P. Chidambaram first used this term. For heretical people, it will indeed be saffron terrorism, because they are afraid of it and they should be afraid of it. This is a great weapon against people with demonic character…”

Responding to another query, she praised the Narendra Modi government, saying: “The current government tries to ensure justice… But my case was pending in the court and whatever the court has done is fully acceptable to me.”

Sadhvi, who is suffering from breast cancer, said now that she was released from jail, “I will be able to go for better treatment and breathe in the open”.

For the last two-and-half years, she had been undergoing treatment at Bhopal-based Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda College and Institute.