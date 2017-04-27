Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the status of 2015 developmental package announced for Jammu and Kashmir and directed its expeditious implementation within a definite time frame.

“Accelerate the implementation of the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) with definite timelines so that Jammu and Kashmir people are able to reap the benefits of the Centre’s developmental initiatives at the earliest,” a government statement quoted him as saying.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Secretaries and senior officers from all 15 ministries, the state Chief Secretary along with other state department Secretaries were present at the review meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Rs 80,068-crore package during his visit to the state on November 7, 2015. The package consists of 63 projects involving 15 central ministries.

The package aims to provide a major developmental push for Jammu and Kashmir. The projects include All India Institute of Medical Sciences for Jammu, AIIMS at Srinagar, support for district and sub-district hospitals and primary health centers, Indian Institute of Management at Jammu with an out-campus at Srinagar, Indian Institute of Technology, upgradation of NIT at Srinagar, and additional girls’ hostels in higher educational institutions.

The Home Minister was informed that Rs 61,112 crore (more than 75 per cent) of the total outlay of PMDP had already been sanctioned by various ministries and Rs 19,961 crore (more than 25 per cent) released to implementing agencies, including state government,” the statement said.

The Home Minister was also informed that the central government has approved one lakh jobs for undergraduates and school dropouts under HIMAYAT scheme, an elaborate layout for sports infrastructure in all 22 districts in the state, development of Pashmina wool, cold storage facilities for agricultural produce, and development of horticulture.

The package also includes a major support to urban development under AMRUT scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission and Smart Cities. Major water resources projects include flood management of Jhelum river and its tributaries, conservation of major water bodies such as Dal, Nageen and Wular lakes.

As many as 18 major road transport and tunnel projects under the PMDP are expected to provide better connectivity to J&K residents and allow farmers to transport their produce to the desired markets, the statement said.

It said that three Himalayan circuits have been sanctioned under tourism sector that include extensive development in all three regions of the state — Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“There are five major power projects which include Srinagar-Leh transmission line, smart grid and smart meters and augmentation of electricity distribution systems. In addition, approval has been given for hydro and solar power projects, and semi ring roads for Jammu and Srinagar.

“These projects are in various stages of implementation,” the statement added.