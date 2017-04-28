Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said organisational improvement was needed and the party would work towards it.

The AAP leader’s remarks came after a long meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on late Thursday night.

The PAC meeting was organised to “introspect” and analyse the AAP’s humiliating defeat in Delhi municipal elections, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

After the meeting Singh told reporters that the party “introspected” on what went wrong and where “we fell short”.

He said the party will work on all levels including structural and booth level and “make necessary changes”.

He said the PAC also discussed the tampering of EVMs.

He said nearly 18 political parties of the country have raised doubts over EVMs then why is it that the AAP is being made fun of.

He said the party has legitimate concerns and the AAP would continue doubting this.

He also announced that the PAC has approved the appointment of Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai as new convenor of the AAP’s Delhi unit.

Singh also took on the political opponents who had raised questions about party’s progress and its future.

He said one cannot write off the AAP as in the past four years, all that the party has achieved was not less.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the civic polls bagging 181 municipal wards out of 270 and pushed the AAP to a distant second spot with 48 wins. The Congress could emerge victorious only at 30 wards.