Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took power in Uttar Pradesh, UP has been witnessing a series of reforms — from re-shuffling of top officials to 24-hour electricity supply to district headquarters. Being inspired by the UP CM Yogi Adityanath, a school in Meerut has ordered its students to get hairstyles on the lines of CM Yogi Adityanath.

In a bizarre set of rules put up by the Rishabh Academy Co-Educational English Medium School, it has said ‘no to beards’ for all the 2800 students stating that it’s not a Madrassa (Islamic religious school). The other orders include a blanket prohibition on non-vegetarian food and forced gender segregation to ‘prevent love jihad’.

However, the matter was highlighted on Thursday after a student was not allowed to enter the school as he was not having proper haircut on the line put up by the school.

As the news spread, many of agitated parents reached the school and showed their protest against the order. Later, the police had to intervene in order to pacify the irate parents.

While speaking to a daily, secretary of management committee of school, Ranjeet Jain said, “I asked the students to get Yogi-like haircuts, when they were unable to understand what we wanted. We basically want very short haircuts, of the kind the Army gives. Also, the students have been told strictly to not keep beards as this is not a Madrassa or a place where they come to offer namaz.”

Commenting over the prohibition of non-veg food in school, the management said that since the school is being run by a Jain trust, all sort of non-veg food even eggs are prohibited. Even surprise checks are done at times to see if the students are flouting the rules.

Speaking over gender segregation rule, Jain said, “This is being done for the safety of girls and to prevent love jihad. Muslim boys take on names similar to Hindus, befriend girls, tie ‘kalavas’ on their wrists and try to woo girls. I cannot tolerate this in school premises. Moreover, these days nobody likes if a boy from one community touches a girl from another community.”