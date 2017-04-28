According to a survey done by a think tank, Karnataka has been ranked as the most corrupt state in India. The findings of the report were announced yesterday.

The survey, which was conducted by the CMS-India Corruption Study, said that more than 33% of households in Karnataka hold the belief that their government is not committed in reducing corruption.

77% household in Karnataka admitted that they would bribe an official in lieu of public services. However, a similar study conducted in 2005 showed the number at 57%.

The report concludes that the total amount of bribes paid by households across the country added up to Rs 6,350 crore, a massive decline against the Rs 20,500 crore reported in 2005.

It also said that majority of households in India had little to no options when it came to bribing government officials.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has been ranked as the least corrupt state in India.

Overall, a household in India pays an average amount of Rs 1,840 per year in bribe.