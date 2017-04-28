In a gross insensitive matter being reported from the national capital, a private school has reportedly turned down an admission of a rape survivor, alleging that it would tarnish the image of the school. The insensitive matter was highlighted after the parents of the victim had gone to the school seeking admission of their ward in class XI.

In this regard, a notice was slammed on the private school by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) after the parents of the victim alleged that the private school where the girl was studying, had asked them not to send her to the school as it would ‘tarnish’ the name of the school.

Accusing the school of harsh behaviour, parents alleged that the school laid down condition stating that the child will be promoted to class XI only if she stops coming to school as it would tarnish the image of the school if the victim comes to school daily. The administration also washed off their hands from taking the responsibility of safety of the minor girl.

Taking cognizance of the matter, DCW immediately shot a notice to the private school in regarding the matter.

The parents of the victim also informed the DCW that school had scrapped the option of bus service for her which was being availed earlier.

Also the principal of the school had forbidden all her friends from sitting next to her and had asked her parents to get the girl enrolled in some other school.

Commenting on the matter, DCW chairperson, Swati Maliwal said that it’s a very serious matter and also strict action will be taken if justice is not served to the girl.