Kashmir is burning, students are protesting, civilians are dying and there is chaos everywhere. At a time when the state is being pushed into the crest of darkness, this brave voice seems to be a ray of hope for those in distress.

A Kashmiri student Zameer Syed who is studying at Delhi’s Jawahar Lal University believes that education can change the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Hailing from Srinagar’s Bemina area, Zameer Syed did his graduation from Kashmir University. But due the disturbance in the state, he had to move out.

“The situation in Kashmir is tense most of the times and schools and colleges are shut for months. You can’t study in such a threatening environment and that is why I left,” Zameer told NewsX.

The young Kashmiri who is studying Indonesian language at JNU is going to represent India at an international level in Indonesia. He is going to spend at least twelve months there for a student exchange programme.

“I am thankful to the government of India for giving me an opportunity to represent my state and my country at an international forum,” Zamir said.

“I believe there are a lot of opportunities for the people of Kashmir. All they need is to move but in a right direction,” he added.

Zameer Syed believes that nothing has been achieved by stone pelting so far and that’s why he appeals to the youth of Kashmir to leave stones and start using pen.

“Choose the path of education. Encourage each other to study. That’s the only way we can get of this pain that we are carrying into our hearts from years,” Zameer stresses.

According to Zameer, the education system hasn’t been improved and for that the Central govt and the state govt both need to come forward and change the education system so that the state can compete with other parts of the India in terms of development and prosperity.

At a time when hundreds of Kashmiris, including juveniles, are languishing in jails and students are coming out on streets, is this one voice going to make a change?