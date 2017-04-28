Two armed militants on Friday entered the premises of the Jammu and Kashmir bank’s TP branch in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and started firing, ANI reported.

According to reports, the militants opened fire on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were present inside the bank and tried to snatch their rifles.

The situation was brought under control immediately and one terrorist was arrested while the other one managed to escape.

One CRPF jawan was also injured in the incident. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“I caught one militant and the other one escaped,” CRPF official deployed at the bank said.

This comes a day after three army officers, including a captain, two militants and a civilian were killed in a four-hour gunbattle in Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

After the gunbattle, 1 cellphone, 2 GPS systems, 1 Chinese pistol and 3 AK rifles were recovered from the terrorists who were gunned down in the operation.