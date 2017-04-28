Looks like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is no mood to spare traunt officers who compromise with their work to fulfill their personal commitments.

The Chief Minister has decided to make surprise calls on landlines during official hours of 9am to 6pm in order to catch such officials, informed power minister Shrikant Sharma.

Sharma added that officials will face penalties if they are unable to justify their absence.

“The idea is that if the top bosses are present in office, juniors will follow their example,” Sharma said.

The 44-year-old CM had already made it clear that lackadaisical attitude of ‘babus’ will no longer be tolerated in his administration. He had earlier told the officials that only those who were ready to work up to 20 hours will be able to work with him.

CM has also asked govt office to put biometric attendance systems in place to ensure timely presence of employees.