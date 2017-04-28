Taking a cue from its Uttar Pradesh counterpart, the Delhi government on Friday announced cancellation of public holidays marking the birth or death anniversaries of eminent personalities.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s move came three days after the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh cancelled 15 holidays in a calendar year. However, the Delhi government did not specify the number of holidays it was curtailing.

“The Delhi government will also cancel the holidays on birth or death anniversaries of eminent personalities. I have given instruction to the chief secretary in this direction,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has started a good initiative. And we should be open to learn from our counterparts in other states,” he said in another post on the micro-blogging site.