At least 13 members of a family died and two others went missing when a boat capsized in a lake in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Friday.

“13 bodies were recovered, 4 were rescued and two person missing after a boat capsized in a stream in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur,” police said.

The dead, who include seven women and six children, were taking a joy ride when the incident happened. Police with the help of locals launched a search operation to trace out the missing family members.

The incident occurred in Yerratimmaraju lake in Guntakal block. Officials said the country boat capsized due to excess weight.

“The family had ventured into the lake on the country boat after asking the fishermen to stay behind on the tank bund. They did not know how to navigate the boat. Moreover, the boat was overloaded,” an official told TOI.

Tragedy struck the family when they were returning after attending a ceremony in a nearby village.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed his cabinet colleague to rush to the accident site and take stock of the situation.

(With IANS inputs)