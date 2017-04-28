The Calcutta High Court on Friday extended its interim stay order on the execution of the arrest warrant issued against Union Minister Babul Supriyo following a complaint by a Trinamool Congress legislator that he has insulted her.

“We already had a stay from the court on the warrant of arrest which was issued against honourable Minister Babul Supriyo. So we had filed an application for extension of that stay,” said Supriyo’s counsel.

Justice Joyamalyo Bagchi extended the stay till the matter was again taken up by the court six weeks after the coming summer vacation.

The BJP MP moved the Calcutta High Court after a bailable arrest warrant was issued against him by a city court on March 10 for allegedly insulting Trinamool legislator Mahua Moitra during a debate show on TV by punning her name with a local drink (Mahua).

On Friday, Moitra’s counsel filed an application for vacating the stay order.

The court gave time to Supriyo to file an affidavit explaining his stand on Moitra’s complaint.

“We have been asked to give reply six weeks after the vacation,” said Supriyo’s counsel.

Moitra lodged a police complaint against Supriyo on January 4 for allegedly insulting her by saying, “Mahua are you on Mahua’ (Mahua, are you inebriated)”, twice on national television.