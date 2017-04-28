Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that 11 towns/cities of Haryana have been declared free of open defecation.

“The remaining town/cities (in Haryana) will also be made Open Defecation Free (ODF) by September 25,” the Minister for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation told the media here.

Naidu and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented certificates to 10 ODF towns — Thanesar, Shahbad, Ladwa and Pehowa in Kurukshetra district; Sirsa, Mandi Dabwali, Ellenabad, Rania and Kalanwali in Sirsa district; and Panipat city.

Naidu, who reviewed urban development schemes, appreciated the Swachh App launched by the Haryana government in Gurugram, Karnal, and Rohtak cities to encourage people to ensure cleanliness.

He said this app should also be launched in other parts of the state.