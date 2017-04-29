Congress on Friday asked the government why it was trying to stab India’s farmers by surreptitiously by introducing tax on agriculture.

“First Bibek Debroy of Niti Aayog and now CEA (Chief Economomic Adviser Arvind Subramanian) advocates tax on ‘agriculture’. PM/FM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley) should tell why is BJP hoodwinking the farmers surreptitiously,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a series of tweets.

“RBI Governor Urjit Patel and SBI Chief (Arundhati Bhattacharya) oppose ‘farm loan waiver’. CEA wants to tax agriculture.”

“Don’t backstab India’s farmers,” he urged the government.