After facing a crushing defeat in the recently held Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2017 by Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday morning accepted that the party had made some mistakes and now it’s time to introspect on those mistakes.

In the recently held elections, AAP was able to bag only 48 wards, whereas BJP bagged 181 wards out of total 272 wards.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday morning, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said,

Previously, the party blamed BJP for their loss stating that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were rigged in favour of BJP. However, the party didn’t discuss the issue in its first stock-taking meet after suffering the loss.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s response came after he had an interactive session with AAP volunteers and voters.