After news emerged of some petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh duping people with a chip inside the petrol dispensing machine — by giving less petrol in comparison to what the customer is being charged — the special task force (STF) raided a number of petrol pumps in Lucknow on Thursday.

During the raids by the STF, it was found that a chip like device which was worth Rs 3000 did the actual job of duping the customers.

Working on a tip-off, STF found that an electrician named Ravinder is the mind behind the development of the device. The device helps the petrol pump owners to sell less petrol than what the customer has actually paid for.

As per sources, the chip by Ravindra is currently being used by over 1000 petrol pumps across the state.

A raid that covered around eight pumps in the city — three at Sitapur Road, one each in Cantonment, Chinhat pump at Kamta crossing, Samta Mulak crossing pump in Gomtinagar and KGMU — all were fund using the chip.

After the raids, Ravindra was nabbed by a special STF team followed by the arrest of many petrol pump owners and workers. Also, around seven petrol pumps in the state capital were sealed off.

Following the crackdown over petrol pumps, at least nine petrol pump owners, nine managers, four employees and an electrician have been arrested by the UP STF..