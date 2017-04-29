Taking the cognizance of deteriorating security condition in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah reached the state on Saturday morning for his two-day tour. During the tour, Amit Shah will also be reviewing the works done by the party workers and also the ministers in the valley.

In his two-day visit, Shah will be discussing the prevailing tensions in the coalition government of BJP & PDP.

Earlier, BJP state president Sat Sharma had confirmed Amit Shah’s visit to the state saying, “Shah will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for two days on April 29 and 30.”

After his arrival, Shah will be holding a meet during the day with around 200 to 300 BJP leaders and party workers, Sharma added.

Previously on 27 April, while addressing the media over the Kashmir unrest issue, Amit Shah had said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a “matter of concern” but the Narendra Modi led BJP government will find ways to normalise it.

He said, “Kashmir can never be separated from India. Be it Modi government or any other government at the Centre, the people of this country are alert.”

Recently, an Indian Army camp in Kupwara’s Panzgam sector in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) witnessed heavy firing by terrorists on Thursday. Reports suggested that three army jawans were martyred and six others were injured in the attack. Meanwhile, two terrorists were gunned down by the forces in the ongoing gun battle.