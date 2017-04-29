If the reports coming in are to be believed, the notorious gangster, Dawood Ibrahim who fled from India in the 1980s after a crackdown on the Mumbai underworld was initiated, had suffered a massive heart attack on Friday and going by the reports, Dawood has stopped responding to the treatments in a Karachi hospital. Sources suggest that he may not have survived.

As the reports of the 61-year-old gangster being no more started to do rounds, his long time aide, Chhotta Shakeel refuted all the rumours that suggested that the ‘don’ was no more.

While talking to TOI, Shakeel from Karachi said, “Listening to my voice, do you think any such thing has happened? These are all rumours.”

As per reports, Dawood Ibrahim’s condition worsened after he suffered a severe heart attack. The gangster was said to be suffering from multiple ailments in the past.

Earlier, a report of Dawood suffering from gangrene in his legs also did rounds. He was being treated at his home in the Clifton area of Karachi.

On Friday, Dawood was shifted to Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. After his condition worsened, he was assigned a special team of doctors to look after him.

As per sources, Dawood Ibrahim was last seen at former Pakistani cricketer, Javed Miandad’s party on 19 April.