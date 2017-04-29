The driver of deceased Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was killed in a road accident in Salem district on Friday night, just days after the estate’s security guard was murdered by unidentified men.

36-year-old C Kanagaraj from Edappadi had left his job at Kodanad estate in 2012. He was a prime suspect in the murder case of the security guard at Kodanad estate. Bagadur, the security guard, was brutally killed few days ago by unidentified assailants.

According to police report, a speeding car hit a bike in Attur. The biker was reportedly killed on the spot. The body was sent to the Attur Government Hospital where the deceased was recognised as Kanagaraj.

“He consumed alcohol at the time of accident,” police claimed. Kanagaraj had gone to his village on Friday night to visit his relatives.