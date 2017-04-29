The rape case, in which the Samajwadi Party leader and former minister, Gayatri Prajapati was recently granted bail, is again making headlines. This time the focus is on the judge who granted bail to the rape accused. As per reports the judge has been suspended. Following the suspension, the court has also ordered an inquiry against the judge.

Additional Sessions judge, Om Prakash Mishra has been suspended from the post till the assigned team submits its investigation report. Confirming the reports, Registrar general DK Singh said that Justice Sudhir Agarwal will be conducting the inquiry against the accused judge in the rape case.

Following the incident, on Friday, the bail granted to Prajapati by a local court was also cancelled by a Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

After evading arrest for over a month, Prajapati was arrested on March 15 From Ashiayana Nagar area of Lucknow, by STF for his alleged involvement in a rape case of minor. Earlier, Parajapati had been granted bail by a protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) court in Lucknow, UP.

Earlier in February, an official police complaint was also filed against Prajapati and other six accused after Supreme Court’s order. A non-bailable warrant was also filed by the police in this regard.