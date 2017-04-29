Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people from the Muslim community not to ‘politicise’ the triple talaq issue and requested them to come forward and find a ‘solution’.

“I urge the people of Muslim community to not politicise the issue of triple talaq,” Modi said while speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti.

“I request them to come forward and find a solution,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that he would fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country. “My government will bring an end to this archaic law,” he added.

Earlier in April, the Prime Minister had raised the triple talaq issue during the national executive meeting of his party in Bhubaneswar.