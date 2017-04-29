An undertrial was shot dead outside a district court complex here in Rohini on Saturday while being brought for a hearing, police said.

“Rajesh, a notorious criminal, has been shot dead outside Rohini Court Complex. The shooter, 19-year-old Mohit is a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishi Pal said.

The incident occurred while Rajesh was being brought by the Haryana Police to the district court.

At around 11.30 am, Mohit fired one bullet at Rajesh’s chest, who died on the spot, the police said.

The incident took place outside gate number five of the court complex.

The police have arrested Mohit. They are interrogating him to ascertain the motive.

Rajesh, 38, was arrested in a murder case in December 2016 and was in judicial custody in a Haryana jail.

He was facing trial in 16 different cases in Haryana as well as in Delhi.