A teenaged girl committed suicide in West Bengal’s Nadia district after her lover allegedly cheated on her and was marrying someone else, police said on Saturday.

“Jasmine Khatoon, a class 11 student from Nadia district’s Hanskhali, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on hearing that her boyfriend Pisa Mondal was on his way to marry a different girl on Sunday evening,” a police officer said.

“Police have arrested Mondal on the charges of abetment of suicide (IPC 306),” the officer said.

Khatoon, who was in a relationship with Mondal for a long time, was recently depressed over relationship issues, police said.

“The family members of the deceased stopped the marriage procession and apprehended the accused from the spot. He was later handed over to the police,” the officer added.