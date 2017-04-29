In a shocking case of medical negligence, a baby’s head was severed during operation at a hospital in Murshidabad district of Bengal.

A lady who could not possibly afford to go to a private nursing home which would have charged her a lot of money chose a primary health centre. But little did she know that she would have to pay the biggest price of her life.

The victim who was in her labour was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening. Soon after she was taken to the operation theatre for the delivery, the doctor came out only to tell her family that the baby’s head had been severed during the surgery.

“We took her to the hospital as she was in acute pain but hospital gave baby’s head to us instead of a healthy child,” the family member of the victim said.

“The hospital authorities said it was an accident but the doctor is to blame. We want justice,” he added.

The family member said that the doctor was completely remorseless and did not even comment on the matter.

The victim continues to be under observation and has been shifted to another hospital after her health deteriorated.

A complaint has been lodged with the local police. However, there was no response from the state Health Ministry on the issue.