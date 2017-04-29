A man was arrested on Saturday from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district for allegedly making a morphed pornographic video using the picture of a local woman, police said.

“Sebakar Bhunia, 27, a resident of Baruipur’s Brindakhali area, was arrested for allegedly using the picture of a local woman and making a morphed pornographic video,” Baruipur Sub Divisional Police Officer Arka Banerjee said over phone.

According to police, Bhunia, who knew the woman, made the video in order to defame and blackmail her.

“We have started a case against the accused under the IT Act and Section 354d (stalking) of the IPC. The reason behind his grievances against the woman is being investigated,” the officer added.