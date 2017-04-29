In another incident of cow vigilantism, a van driver was allegedly blinded in one eye after he was attacked for scaring a bovine by honking horn, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

The incident happened at Maina village in north Bihar’s Saharsa district.

Ganesh Mandal, a driver of a pick-van, was returning home in Bhagalpur district from Saharsa when he saw a cow roaming on the national highway-107. He honked so that the cow could get out of his way but the cow panicked and ran away. This made the owner of the bovine angry and he bashed up Mandal with a baton.

Police said the van driver fell unconscious when he was hit on his left eye.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby primary health centre (PHC) as he was bleeding profusely. The doctors at PHC further referred him to the government hospital at Saharsa.

The cow owner, identified as Ram Dular Yadav, was later questioned by the police. However, he has denied the charge that his cow was roaming on the national highway.

On the basis of Mandal’s complaint, an FIR has been registered at Sonbarsa Raj police station and the investigation is underway.