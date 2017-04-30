A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) assistant professor has alleged that his car was vandalised and stones were thrown at his house for holding a condolence meet for the martyred jawans in Sukma and Kupwara.

Buddha Singh, an assistant professor at JNU, said, “My car vandalized and stone-pelted at home at midnight as a reward for organizing condolence meet at JNU and mass gathered for Sukma and Kupwara Martyrs.”

Singh posted a picture of the damaged windshield of his car on Twitter.

According to Singh, he was attacked because he organised an event in the campus to condole the death of the CRPF jawans who were martyred in Kupwara and Sukma. Due to the anti-national fiasco which drew nationwide attention to JNU, Singh’s narrative plays along the line of interpreting the alleged absence of nationalist sentiment in JNU.

When asked about the professor’s allegation, the JNU Students’ Union said it was all for publicity.

“Buddha Singh made a diversionary statement for cheap publicity that his car has been vandalised because he organised a program on Sukma. The RSS always resorts to such tactics to divert attention, so that tough questions are not put to Home Minister Rajnath Singh,” JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey said in the statement.

Much effort has been made to stoke fiery public sentiments against the prominent university. The students’ union has demanded a proper inquiry into the allegations of the professor.