Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation with his ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is the 31st edition of the monthly radio address which is aired on the last Sunday of every month.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that our country is filled with talented people as we come across such wide spectrum of information. He said that he got to know about child’s curiosity, youths’ aspirations and experience of elders through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ suggestions that he received from everyday people. “Such feedback from youth is very inspiring,” PM Modi said.

He even added that during his last address he highlighted the issue of food wastage and this problem received a lot of reaction which is recommendable.

The Prime Minister of India even congratulated Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of their foundation day. Both the states celebrate their special day on May 1.

PM Modi even added that the inputs and suggestions that come in Mann Ki Baat are analysed in great detail.

He expressed his concern regarding the change in climate in the recent times. He even mentioned that small children are filling up pots with water for birds during these intense summers.

PM Modi advised students to use their summer breaks to learn and experience new things. He asked them to travel via train and go to summer camps. PM Modi even asked the students to play and interact with children belonging to under-privileged backgrounds.

PM Modi expressed his worry regarding the increasing distance amongst people with the development of technology.

The Prime Minister of India asked students to come out of their comfort zone and learn new things.

The PM announced, “India will launch South-Asia satellite on May 5. It is India’s valuable gift to South-Asia.”

He even mentioned the removal of ‘lal baati’ (red beacons) from cars of VIP’s. He said, “The lal batti has been done away with. Now, it’s time to remove the lal batti culture from the minds.”

“The concept behind the ‘New India’ is that EPI should replace VIP. EPI means every person is important. We should accept the importance of 125 crore Indians. Then we will have the collective power to fulfil our dreams and aspirations,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi ended the Mann Ki Baat by saying, “We have always believed in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and it’s not only in context of India, but the world.”