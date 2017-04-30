In another instance of Mahatma Gandhi’s image missing from new currency notes, a man hailing from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh reported received illegal tender when he withdrew money from an ATM.

As per reports, the victim Gowardhan Sharma who received the counterfeit Rs 500 notes informed the security guard and showed him the notes. Then he made calls on the phone numbers available at the ATM.

The State Bank of India officials later on assured Sharma that the notes are genuine and probably it is a printing mistake.

A similar incident took place on April 25, when a resident of Sheopur received Rs 2000 note from which Gandhiji’s image was missing.