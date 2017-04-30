In order to make streets spotless, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday set a deadline for filling up all the potholes of the state latest by June 15.

“We have asked (the concerned authorities) to ensure by June 15 Uttar Pradesh should become pothole-free,” Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, whose government is ‘committed to solve the problems of the public’ has assured to get all potholes filled up. The pothole menace has created several problems for residents of the state and has caused many injuries and deaths in the past.

“It had become the identity of Uttar Pradesh that the spot from where potholes appear and where darkness sets in at the stroke of evening, the boundary of UP starts.” Yogi was quoted as saying when he took a jibe on his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) at an event in Deoria.

While speaking at a function in Deoria, Yogi also promised to provide 24-hour power supply to every district headquarters and at least 18 hours of power supply in the rural areas as well.

“We will provide 24-hour power supply to every district headquarters. Every tehsil will get 20-hour electricity while rural areas will have power supply for 18 hours,” he added.

Interestingly, many news dailies subsequently made headlines by giving a funny twist to this episode by saying that the CM will make Uttar Pradesh ‘donkey-free’ as the state will be no longer be known for the donkeys on its roads!