In a major announcement, Union power minister Piyush Goyal has announced that Indian govt is planning to replace all petrol-diesel cars with electric ones by 2030.

“We are going to introduce electric vehicles in a very big way. We are going to make electric vehicles self- sufficient like Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA). The idea is that by 2030, not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country,” Goyal said .

Govt’s ambitious plan aims to reduce India’s dependency on fuel and cut down on fuel-import bill.

For achieving this, ministry of heavy industries and NITI Aayog are working on a policy for promotion of electric vehicles, as per Goyal. He added that the government sought to hand-hold the electric car industry until it stabilised.

Electric vehicles such as cars, bikes, etc. are powered by electric motors instead of gasoline engines. They are considered eco-friendly for they do not produce harmful emissions.