AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Sunday alleged that senior leader Kumar Vishwas was conspiring to break the party and had asked some legislators to join the BJP with an offer of Rs 30 crore each.

Khan circulated a WhatsApp message saying Vishwas had called some AAP MLAs to his home with the offer at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Kumar Vishwas called some MLAs and asked them that he should be made the party convenor,” the legislator from Okhla said.

He gave them the second offer “to join the BJP which was ready to pay Rs 30 crore to each one of them.

“I think all this is being done at the behest of the BJP,” Khan said, adding four AAP MLAs have been tasked for this and they were arranging meetings of legislators with Kumar Vishwas.

The four MLAs also held a meeting with an unnamed minister at his residence, he said, citing 10 unnamed MLAs who “revealed this to me”.

Khan told IANS that he indeed had circulated the message because “Vishwas wants to usurp and break the AAP”.

In a TV interview on Friday, Kumar Vishwas said the party won’t hesitate in taking a call on change in its leadership after its poor show in Delhi municipal polls.

He said blaming the EVMs entirely for its poll defeats was wrong as there was mistrust among people for the party.