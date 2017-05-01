A- A A+

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) president Manoj Tiwari’s house was ransacked on late Sunday night. Tiwari has alleged that the attack was carried out by 5 men. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera. 

According to initial reports, at least 4 people have been arrested by the police while search for others is underway. 

Tiwari has said that certainly there is a conspiracy behind this attack.  It cannot be an impromptu incident. The Delhi BJP chief has called for a high detail investigation in the case.

“Such kind of trespassing into somebody’s house is extremely shocking; this is the biggest threat. How can someone enter anybody’s house and attack people,” Tiwari added. 

The matter is under investigation. 

First Published | 1 May 2017 7:45 AM
