The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) president Manoj Tiwari’s house was ransacked on late Sunday night. Tiwari has alleged that the attack was carried out by 5 men. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

According to initial reports, at least 4 people have been arrested by the police while search for others is underway.

Tiwari has said that certainly there is a conspiracy behind this attack. It cannot be an impromptu incident. The Delhi BJP chief has called for a high detail investigation in the case.

“Such kind of trespassing into somebody’s house is extremely shocking; this is the biggest threat. How can someone enter anybody’s house and attack people,” Tiwari added.

The matter is under investigation.