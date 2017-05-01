A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday after an AK 47 rifle of a police personnel went missing in Thanamandi, Rajouri district.

According to reports, the service weapon of a PSO security person went missing from his rented accommodation. Following the incident, the cop shared the information with the police department after which a high alert has been sounded in Jammu and Rajouri region.

While the search for the rifle is on, the concerned authorities are investigating the matter.

Earlier on April 28, 2 armed militants entered the premises of the Jammu and Kashmir bank’s TP branch in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and started firing.

The militants opened fire on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were present inside the bank and tried to snatch their rifles.