At 12:30AM eight wagons of a goods train derailed near Dudhani railway station in the Solapur Wadi division, as per railway sources.

The derailment of the goods train caused train services to be disrupted with around 12 trains diverted to other routes. Services on both the Up and Down lines were badly affected, with many trains remaining stranded at different stations for a number of hours.

So far no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The railway authorities are investigating the matter. In the meantime the movement of all trains are being monitored.

Earlier on 21 April, a Hyderabad passenger train derailed between Khalgapur and Bhalki stations in Karnataka. There was no information of any injuries or casualties.