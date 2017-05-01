Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saluted the determination and hard work of workers on International Labour Day.

“Today, on Labour Day we salute the determination and hard work of countless workers who play a big role in India’s progress. Shrameva Jayate!” Modi said in a statement issued here.

International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 and marks the victory of workers’ movement.

Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

For most countries, Labour Day is synonymous with, or linked with, International Workers’ Day, which occurs on 1 May. However, it is also celebrated on a different date, often one with special significance for the labour movement in that country.