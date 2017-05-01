On Sunday evening, a motorcyclist died after being hit by a car near Tahliwal in Haroli area of Una district.

Reports suggest that the youth, who was from Lalri district, was knocked down by the vehicle that belonged to state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Satpal Satti.

The youth suffered multiple injuries and was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital in Satpal Satti’s vehicle.

On the basis of the serious injuries sustained by the youth, he was referred to Una’s district hospital.

He succumbed to injuries in the district hospital, the police said.

The accident site was visited by the police and statements of Satti and his driver were recorded.

The state BJP president was in the vehicle when the mishap took place as he was returning from a function in Una.

Satti later visited the Una hospital.

“Investigations are under way to find the exact cause of the accident but no arrest has been made so far,” said a senior police officer.