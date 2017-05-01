NewsX has accessed fresh affidavits from the Edappadi K Palanisami (EPS) camp stating that VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran will continue to function as the party’s General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary. E Palanisami will also continue to serves as headquarters secretary.

For the last couple of weeks, talks have been doing the round about talks on merger between the EPS and OPS faction.

Though there have been several precondition, the OPS faction has maintained that until and unless, both Sasikala and Dinakaran are removed from the party, no talks on merger between both the camps will take place.

Sasikala is currently serving her sentence in Bengaluru jail while Dinakaran is under police custody in the election commission bribery scandal.

Palanisami had earlier broken the silence on the merger with the OPS section. Palanisami said that some people in the Panneerselvam faction were obstructing the merger talks to happen.

EPS mentioned that few people in the Paneerselvam camp said that they do not have any preconditions but now they are coming up with so many conditions. He also said that the DMK was trying to use this situation.

Earlier on April 27, a day after a court remanded AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to five-day’s police custody, a Crime Branch team on flew him and his aide Mallikarjuna to Chennai for further investigations into the alleged attempt to bribe officials of the Election Commission to release the party’s “two leaves” symbol.

“The Crime Branch team had left for Chennai along with Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna morning,” a senior police officer had said.