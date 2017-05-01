A- A A+

One Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred during ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday. 

The two soldiers were earlier injured in the ceasefire violation but couldn’t able to survive.

According to reports, Pakistani rangers used rockets at a forward defence location (FDL) along the BSF post and the Line of Control (LoC). The ceasefire violation started around 8:30AM on Monday.

ALSO READ: High alert sounded in Rajouri district, J&K after rifle of police personnel goes missing

Earlier in the day, a high level meet was also held at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s official residence over J&K security situation. Those present in the meeting included the Home Secretary, DG CRPF, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and National Security Advisor (NSA).  

First Published | 1 May 2017 1:19 PM
Read News On:

Ceasefire violation by Pakistan

DG CRPF

IB chief

JCO

Junior Commissioned officer

Krishna Ghati sector

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        