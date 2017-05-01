One Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred during ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday.

The two soldiers were earlier injured in the ceasefire violation but couldn’t able to survive.

According to reports, Pakistani rangers used rockets at a forward defence location (FDL) along the BSF post and the Line of Control (LoC). The ceasefire violation started around 8:30AM on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a high level meet was also held at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s official residence over J&K security situation. Those present in the meeting included the Home Secretary, DG CRPF, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and National Security Advisor (NSA).