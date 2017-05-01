The Supreme Court on Monday directed medical examination of Calcutta High Court’s Justice C.S. Karnan. He will be examined on May 4 and the report has to be submitted on May 8.

A seven-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar directed the constitution of a medical board to examine Karnan.

The bench directed the medical evaluation before the next hearing of the matter on May 9.

The court directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to constitute a team of police personnel that would assist the medical board in conducting the medical examination.

The court also directed that in the meantime, no tribunal or authority in the country would take cognizance of the any orders passed by Justice Karnan.