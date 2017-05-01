Delhi Police are now on a hunt for a ‘mischievous’ woman after KC Patel a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gujarat registered a complaint on being drugged and filmed in an objectionable position by a gang led by the woman.

The woman has also demanded extortion money of Rs 5 crore in this alleged honey trap case.

Reports suggest that Patel was allegedly threatened by the gang, who said they would release his explicit pictures and videos if their demands were not met.

The woman subsequently has threatened to incriminate the MP in a rape case.

“The woman had sought some help and asked me to accompany her to a house in Ghaziabad, where I was given sedatives mixed in a soft drink,” KC Patel said in his complaint.

The MP realised he was trapped when he came back to his senses.

The police in response have filed an FIR as under section 384 (extortion) of the IPC.

On the other side of this story, the woman has turned tables against Patel’s side by claiming that she was repeatedly raped by the MP at his residence.

“These are all false allegations, I have full faith in law; will cooperate in the investigation,” Lok Sabha MP KC Patel was quoted as saying in his defence.

For now, the Delhi police is further investigating this suspected honey trap case.