A First Information Report (FIR) was launched against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader Shaymapada Mondal for making obscene comments about Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The comments were made by the BJP leader on April 30 (Sunday) that drew flak from political opponents and civil society.

Shaymapada Mondal made these comments while addressing a street corner protest. Mondal, who is BJPs’ observer for West Midnapore district virtually compared Bengal CM Banerjee to an ‘eunuch’.

“Today you cannot understand whether Mamata Banerjee is a female or a male. Those who have seen eunuchs in trains and buses, I will say our didi (Mamata Banerjee) has become an eunuch,” Mondal said targeting Banerjee for ‘appeasing’ Muslims.

Mondal then described the Trinamool Congress supremo as one with an “unsound mind”.

“I will say didi is of unsound mind. May be, after some time, didi will have to be taken to Ranchi (known for its mental asylum),” Mondal added.

While BJP leaders are upping the fight against TMC and Bengal CM, the BJP chief Amit Shah is trying to making inroads into the state. On April 25, Amit Shah lunched at a tribal’s house as part of his ‘Vistar Yatra’. The leader knocked on the doors of the locals as part of an intensive booth-level mass contact programme in Naxalabari block, the cradle of the 50-year-old Maoist movement in India, in northern West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

(With inputs from IANS)