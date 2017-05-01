Taking place on 28th April, a professional singer in the city of Bengaluru was allegedly molested by an Ola cab driver who took a sudden diversion. Police are on the lookout for the driver.

NewsX gained access to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Ashwini Bangera, the victim in the case. According to the FIR, Ashwini was picked up by driver Ravi Kumar in a silver Indica vehicle from Begur.

After driving for about 5KM, Kumar took a diversion to an isolated place. Wary of the driver’s intention, Ashwini screamed for help as the driver tried to molest her. However, due to the absence of passersby in the vicinity, there was no one who came to her rescue. Ashwini eventually managed to escape from the car and went to the nearest local hospital.

At the hospital, Ashwini called her friend for rescue. She later dialed the Bommanahali police station and reported the incident. An FIR was later filed in the station.

Ola has blacklisted the driver who has absconded from his residence. With all details available, police are now on the lookout for Ravi Kumar.