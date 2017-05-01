Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an attempt to ensure proper utilisation of government resources and to make sure that no public money got wasted, has taken a call to distribute thousands of schoolbags to students carrying the images of former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

According to reports, the Yogi administration in order to make sure that no public money is wasted, has decided to distribute around 35,000 school bags that were lying with the government. The bags were printed during Akhilesh Yadav’s time.

Going by the reports, once the distribution of the present batch of schoolbags is done, the next slot of this government’s scheme will be named “Mukhya Mantri Yojana” or “Uttar Pradesh Yojana”.

The state administration under CM Yogi in a bid to improve education quality in state-run schools and ensure regular attendance wants images of faculty members pasted on school walls.

This will be done to check and then cross-check from the students whether those whose pictures were displayed attend schools regularly and teach or not.

Adityanath took the decision at a meeting in Gorakhpur late on Sunday.

The Chief Minister expressed worry over the falling standards in the primary and junior high schools in the state.

He said officials would conduct surprise inspections and reviews in the schools. Students would be queried on the regularity of their teachers.

He said some teachers in these schools use proxies to teach while they themselves draw hefty salaries without doing any work. This would no longer be tolerated, Adityanath told officials.

He was determined to ensure that the standard of education in the state-run schools improved even if it meant taking out-of-the-box steps or tough measures.

(With inputs from IANS)