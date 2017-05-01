The Pakistan Army killed two Indian soldiers in unprovoked firing and mutilated their bodies near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The “despicable act” occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch border district, the Northern Command said, and warned of “appropriate response” to “an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army”.

The dead soldiers included an army man and a BSF Head Constable, Defence Ministry sources told IANS.

“The Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the LOC in Krishna Ghati sector.

“In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of the two soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” the Northern Command said in a statement.

One Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred during ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday.

Meanwhile, Army chief Bipin Rawat has reached Kashmir on a 2-day visit.