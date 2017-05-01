Looks like controversy surrounding EVMs is not going to end anytime soon. Uttarakhand High Court on Monday ordered seizure of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)of six constituencies that went to polls on February 15.

The six constituencies are Mussoorie, Rajpur, Raipur, Ranipur, Haridwar Rural and Pratappur. The court’s order has come following election petitions filed by Congress candidates who had lost from these seats.

Taking notice of the petitions, the court has also issued notices to Election Commission of India, State Election Commission and others, asking them to respond within six weeks. This is probably the first instance that a HC had ordered the seizure of EVMs used in as many as seven seats of a state.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat had hinted at possible tampering of EVMs to tweak the poll results. The EVMs are under scanner after the opposition parties have alleged that the BJP had tampered the machines to ensure favorable results.