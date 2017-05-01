Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday alleged the Telangana Police of setting up a bogus ISIS site to trap Muslim youth. Police termed his claim “unfounded” while the state government asked to show evidence or withdraw the remarks.

The Congress General Secretary, who is in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, made the serious allegations against Telangana police in a series of tweets.

“Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules.

“The issue is whether Telangana Police should be trapping Muslim Youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information?

“Is It Ethical? Is it Moral? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS? If he has then shouldn’t he own the responsibility and resign? If he hasn’t then shouldn’t he enquire and punish those who are responsible for committing such a heinous crime?” he posted.

Telangana’s Director General of Police Anurag Sharma said the allegations were unfounded and will lower the image of police.

“Unfounded allegations from a senior responsible leader will lower the morale and image of Police engaged in fighting anti-national forces,” Sharma tweeted in reply.

Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao, who is also son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, reacted strongly to the allegations.

“Most irresponsible & reprehensible thing coming from a former CM. Request you to withdraw these comments unconditionally or provide evidence,” tweeted Rama Rao.

Rama Rao also told the media in New Delhi that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi should react and condemn the baseless allegations.

He pointed out that Telangana Police had not only lowered the crime rate in the state but had earned praise from the Central government for cooperating with other states in tackling terrorism and extremism.